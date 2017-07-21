Riggers open 37th annual tournament with win

Jordan Wong struck out 13 batters and went seven innings strong for the Red Deer Riggers on the opening night of their 37th annual tournament at Great Chief Park Friday night. Red Deer beat the Calgary Cardinals 7-1 to kick off the weekend. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Jordan Wong turned in a masterful pitching performance Friday night as the Red Deer Riggers opened their 37th annual tournament with a 7-1 victory at Great Chief Park.

The recently acquired Riggers’ right-hander tossed seven innings and struck out 13 Calgary Cardinals in the first game of the weekend event.

Wong, a Calgary native the Riggers hope can join the team for nationals, allowed only five hits and walked just three Cardinals hitters.

“Getting to that time of year we are looking to pick up some different arms for nationals. Tonight worked out for him to come down,” Riggers shortstop Jason Chatwood said. “Threw a really good game, so it was definitely nice for us to see. He had his curveball working and got ahead in the count.”

Chatwood added the tournament atmosphere is always a fun one, and he was happy to see the fans come out and support the team.

“You maybe get some people out to the park that can’t come out Tuesday. Kids too, we’re hoping a lot of kids come out,” Chatwood said.

”It gets guys excited – Saturday at home in Red Deer. People are having fun, it’s a good atmosphere and it’s fun.”

JP Wilner had a big night at the plate for Red Deer going two-for-four with a two RBI triple in the top of the seventh inning.

Denver Wik, Jaret Chatwood and Jason Louis each chipped in two hits in the win.

Red Deer will take to the field Saturday, 7:30 p.m., against the St. Albert Tigers.

Tournament action gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with the Edmonton Cubs taking on the Sherwood Park Athletics. Action continues all day Saturday with semifinals and finals going Sunday afternoon.

First pitch of the finals is expected to be 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

