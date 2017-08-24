Riggers open senior nationals with win over defending champs

Red Deer Rigger JP Wilner had a two RBI double in the first game at nationals to propel Red Deer to a 3-1 win against the Tecumseh Thunder. (File photo)

The Red Deer Riggers made a serious statement to open the 2017 Canadian baseball championship on Thursday.

Red Deer dumped the two-time defending champion Tecumseh Thunder 3-1 in Victoria, B.C., in their first game of the tournament.

Pitcher Josh Edwards tossed a complete game, fanning four hitters and allowing just five hits and only one earned run.

Riggers slugger JP Wilner provided most of the offence, with a big two-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning. Jason Louis followed that up with another RBI double for the third run of the inning.

Red Deer will play Manitoba on Friday in their second contest with first pitch set for 11 a.m. You can follow the action here.

