Riggers rained out Monday; game to restart Tuesday night

The umpiring crew along with Red Deer Riggers shortstop Jason Chatwood discuss how to proceed during a rain delay Monday at Great Chief Park. The Riggers and Sherwood Park Athletics will restart Game 2 of the best-of-five series Tuesday night at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The skies opened up just a few batters in the first inning Monday night between the Red Deer Riggers and the Sherwood Park Athletics and the rain never let up.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series will now be restarted Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park.

At the time of the rain delay, which lasted about an hour before the game was called, Sherwood Park had runners on first and third with one out. That’s how play will resume on Tuesday.

It’s the second night in a row rain wreaked havoc on the series, as Game 1 was played through a steady rainfall on Sunday.