Riggers rained out Monday; game to restart Tuesday night

The skies opened up just a few batters in the first inning Monday night between the Red Deer Riggers and the Sherwood Park Athletics and the rain never let up.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series will now be restarted Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park.
At the time of the rain delay, which lasted about an hour before the game was called, Sherwood Park had runners on first and third with one out. That’s how play will resume on Tuesday.
It’s the second night in a row rain wreaked havoc on the series, as Game 1 was played through a steady rainfall on Sunday.