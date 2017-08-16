Red Deer Riggers pitcher Davin Gulbransen pitched eight innings on Wednesday and earned 6-5 win in the Sunburst Senior AAA League final. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

Riggers win Game 3 in Sherwood Park

The Red Deer Riggers are one game away from closing out the Sunburst Senior AAA League Final.

Red Deer took a two games to one lead in the best-of-five series Wednesday night in Sherwood Park, defeating the Athletics 6-5.

Davin Gulbransen pitched eight innings for the Riggers and newly annointed closer JP Wilner finished off the game in the ninth. Wilner also notched a save for Red Deer in Tuesday’s victory.

The Riggers will look to finish off the series Thursday night in Sherwood Park.

