Riggers win Game 3 in Sherwood Park

The Red Deer Riggers are one game away from closing out the Sunburst Senior AAA League Final.
Red Deer took a two games to one lead in the best-of-five series Wednesday night in Sherwood Park, defeating the Athletics 6-5.
Davin Gulbransen pitched eight innings for the Riggers and newly annointed closer JP Wilner finished off the game in the ninth. Wilner also notched a save for Red Deer in Tuesday’s victory.
Riggers grind out 6-5 win in game 3!!! @davin2424 with 8 strong innings and JP Willner with his second save in two nights! Series 2-1 RD— Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) August 17, 2017
The Riggers will look to finish off the series Thursday night in Sherwood Park.