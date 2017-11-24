Rimbey Spartans win wild six-man provincial title game

After second places finishes the last two seasons, the Rimbey Spartans finally win the big prize

The six-man provincial football final had it all.

The Rimbey Spartans pulled out a remarkable, wild and thrilling 48-44 win over the Breton High Cougars in the Alberta Schools Athletic Association six-man Alberta Bowl final at MEGlobal Athletic Park Friday.

After back-to-back second place finishes in the last two six-man finals, the Spartans finally captured the ultimate prize.

“For our guys it’s quite an accomplishment because we’ve turned the players over a couple times and we finally got it done,” Spartan head coach Bill Bramfield said.

With no time left on the clock trailing by four, Breton High quarterback Noah Gooerham found his receiver in the endzone, only for the play to be waved off because he was out of bounds.

That was all after the Spartans seemed to have the game in hand, up two possessions with less than three minutes to play.

Five turnovers in the final minutes of the game made the comeback possible for the Cougars.

One critical drop came with 48 seconds left, when Spartans quarterback Hudson Scott fumbled a snap in the shadow of his own goalpost and the Cougars recovered and scored to get within four points.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Cougars picked up an onside kick that travelled just barely beyond 10 yards. After a couple great passes from Gooerham and a solid scramble, the Cougars took their shot at the endzone and came up just short.

“We thought we had it. We were up by two scores. With 50 seconds left we really just needed to take a couple knees. Of course we thought lets try and get a first down, quarterback fumbled on the one yard line,” Bramfield said.

Wyatt Argent, a grade 12 Spartan player was the big offensive force for Rimbey, scoring three touchdowns, all on kickoff returns.

“That sure was something else. I have no words to express the feeling when we won, I was kind of in shock. I really had no emotion,” Argent said.

“The energy levels were high and everyone was nervous, so you’re just anxious to get a hold of the ball and run the clock out. You weren’t even worried about getting the ball in your hands, it was something else.”

The first half was nearly perfectly executed by both sides, with a 32-30 lead for the Spartans after 24 minutes. Rimbey had 137 yards of total offence, while the Cougars had 322 including a 176 rushing yards, the majority of which came from their quarterback in the first half. Gooerham threw for three touchdowns in the opening two quarters and scrambled for another one. Scott hit Odin Obrary and Tyler Weenink for touchdowns in the opening two quarters.

Argent’s third return came on the opening kickoff of the second half.

Gooerham willed his team back into the game with a touchdown run on third down from the 10-yard line to keep the game close. Scott connected on a 20-yard score to extend the Rimbey lead to 48-38 with five minutes left.

Bramfield said the night overall was a solid advertisement for the six-man game.

“I couldn’t believe it, I thought we lost it there, but that’s the thrill of football and six-man football,” he said.

“If anyone was watching this they would be going to their school right now and saying we need six-man football because there’s no lead that’s safe and it was amazing, just no room for mistakes. It took our best athletes to squeak this one out.”


Most Read

