Rimbey’s Holtkamp named CanWest Rugby Rookie of the Year

In three short months, Courtney Holtkamp has gone from giving the valedictorian address to the Rimbey high school graduating class to being named Rookie of the Year in rugby for Canada West.

Holtkamp is also leading the University of Alberta Pandas rugby team in scoring this season with 15 points on three tries.

The Rimbey Senior High School athlete recently returned from England where she played with the National Senior 18 plus rugby team.

Prior to her trip to England, she travelled to France with the National Under 18 team.

The last few months have, no doubt, been a rollercoaster ride for the young rugby player, who is quickly making a name for herself as one of the country’s top young players.

But she seems to take the fame and glory in stride and is looking forward to coming home to Rimbey for Christmas to see her family and friends.

She said she humbled and honoured with the news that she had been named Rookie of the Year.

“Yes, I was kind of surprised,” she said. “I was in France and I missed to of the four games (the Pandas had played),” she said.

Playing for Canada’s 18 plus team was a new challenge for Holtkamp.

“I was the baby of the team and it was a lot different in UA. It was a lot faster paced.”

With 17 new players on their team which is comprised of very young players, Team Canada did not win any games, but Holtkamp said it was a great building experience for everyone.

Holtkamp played for the Red Deer Titans Elite U18 team in 2016.

She is now enrolled at the University of Alberta in the nursing program.

Universities of Victoria, British Columbia, Calgary, Lethbridge and Alberta are in Canada West.

 

Previous story
Central Alberta Amazons riding wave of success
Next story
The anatomy of a losing streak

Just Posted

“No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

WATCH: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr says legalizing pot will lead to a communist revolution

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Red Deer’s capital budget debate enters third day

Red Deer council debates pool, pedestrian bridges and more on second day

Red Deer woos the Canadian Finals Rodeo

City makes official pitch to host the rodeo

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Red Deer City council looks at needs versus wants

Capital budget discussions continued at city hall Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month