Rimbey’s Holtkamp named CanWest Rugby Rookie of the Year

In three short months, Courtney Holtkamp has gone from giving the valedictorian address to the Rimbey high school graduating class to being named Rookie of the Year in rugby for Canada West.

Holtkamp is also leading the University of Alberta Pandas rugby team in scoring this season with 15 points on three tries.

The Rimbey Senior High School athlete recently returned from England where she played with the National Senior 18 plus rugby team.

Prior to her trip to England, she travelled to France with the National Under 18 team.

The last few months have, no doubt, been a rollercoaster ride for the young rugby player, who is quickly making a name for herself as one of the country’s top young players.

But she seems to take the fame and glory in stride and is looking forward to coming home to Rimbey for Christmas to see her family and friends.

She said she humbled and honoured with the news that she had been named Rookie of the Year.

“Yes, I was kind of surprised,” she said. “I was in France and I missed to of the four games (the Pandas had played),” she said.

Playing for Canada’s 18 plus team was a new challenge for Holtkamp.

“I was the baby of the team and it was a lot different in UA. It was a lot faster paced.”

With 17 new players on their team which is comprised of very young players, Team Canada did not win any games, but Holtkamp said it was a great building experience for everyone.

Holtkamp played for the Red Deer Titans Elite U18 team in 2016.

She is now enrolled at the University of Alberta in the nursing program.

Universities of Victoria, British Columbia, Calgary, Lethbridge and Alberta are in Canada West.