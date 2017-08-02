Ross races ahead of pack at Canadian Juniors

Calvin Ross leads heading into the final round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Calvin Ross fired a mind-boggling eight-under-par 62 on Wednesday to set a new amateur course at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in the third round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship.

Ross finished without a bogey on the day and moved to 10-under for the tournament, seven strokes ahead of Tristan Mandur.

After a one-under-par had him in contention, Springbrook’s Chandler McDowell fell back with a four-over 74 on Wednesday and is tied for 12th heading into the final round Thursday.

Carter Graf of Sylvan Lake finished the third round at plus-seven and is 13-over-par for the tournament tied for 63rd place.

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay struggled on Wednesday, he fired a plus-15 and sits alone in 71st place.

The final round wraps up Thursday day in Kingston, Ont.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com