Calvin Ross leads heading into the final round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Ross races ahead of pack at Canadian Juniors

Chandler McDowell tied for 12th

Calvin Ross fired a mind-boggling eight-under-par 62 on Wednesday to set a new amateur course at Cataraqui Golf & Country Club in the third round of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship.

Ross finished without a bogey on the day and moved to 10-under for the tournament, seven strokes ahead of Tristan Mandur.

After a one-under-par had him in contention, Springbrook’s Chandler McDowell fell back with a four-over 74 on Wednesday and is tied for 12th heading into the final round Thursday.

Carter Graf of Sylvan Lake finished the third round at plus-seven and is 13-over-par for the tournament tied for 63rd place.

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay struggled on Wednesday, he fired a plus-15 and sits alone in 71st place.

The final round wraps up Thursday day in Kingston, Ont.

