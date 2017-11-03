Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Justin Cox (31) makes an interception on Edmonton Eskimos’ Derel Walker (87) during first half action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 8, 2016. The Roughriders have released defensive back Cox for an alleged incident of domestic violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Roughriders want to complete return to respectability with win Saturday

Returning to the CFL playoffs for the first time since 2014 has been a slow, uphill climb for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team went 3-15 two years ago and made only marginal gains last season to go 5-13 in the first campaign under new head coach and general manager Chris Jones.

On Saturday, they will head into their regular-season finale against Edmonton with a playoff spot secure but still plenty on the line.

If Saskatchewan (10-7) wins, Edmonton (11-6) will cross over to play either Toronto or Ottawa in the East Division semifinal, while the Roughriders will play Winnipeg on the road in the West semifinal.

Edmonton needs a win and a Winnipeg loss or tie Friday night against Calgary to secure second place and host the West division semifinal.

Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey said the team wants to complete its return to respectability on a high note.

“It wasn’t too long ago when people around the league didn’t really respect us,” he said. “We didn’t have a winning record. We’re above .500 now.”

If the Riders finish the regular season 11-7, it will match their mark from 2013, the same year they won the Grey Cup.

“Good teams going to the playoffs are always finishing the end of the season pretty strong, taking that momentum into the playoffs,” said Gainey. “So that’s our mood right now.”

The six-year CFL stalwart is his team’s outstanding defensive player nominee this season, thanks to 44 total tackles and a league-best 10 interceptions, a number that doubles those of his closest competitors.

If he snags an 11th pick Saturday, he’ll tie a Roughriders’ single-season interception record set by Terry Irvin in 1984. The current CFL record-holder for most interceptions in a season is Al Brenner, who had 15 picks with Hamilton in 1972.

Gainey and his defensive back teammates will have to contend with a potent Edmonton air game Saturday.

The Eskimos are first in the league in touchdowns scored (49), passing yards and passing yards per game (5,678 and 334, respectively).

Quarterback Mike Reilly leads the CFL with 5,536 passing yards, of which teammate Brandon Zylstra has caught 1,615, good enough for first in the league.

Along with Reilly and Zylstra, Edmonton has “Adarius Bowman and those guys around him,” Gainey said.

“They make plays, and they like to shoot the ball downfield. It’s nothing different, it’s just they like to go for the deep plays and the deep shot a lot of the time.”

Effectively stopping Edmonton’s pass game means the Riders’ defensive players need to know their individual assignments, according to Gainey.

“Hopefully when we get out onto the field, we can take the film onto the field and relate it, and know certain situations when certain route combinations are coming.”

Reflecting on his individual success this year, the North Carolina native gave a lot of credit to his infant son, Grayson, who had his first birthday on Oct. 21.

“When he’s here (to watch games), that makes it that much better for me,” he said. “I know he doesn’t really understand what’s going on now, but in the future when he’s able to comprehend everything, I’m glad he’ll be able to see all the work I put in for him and for my family.”

Gainey also praised his defensive back teammates, like Jovon Johnson and Crezdon Butler. “We’re a good mix of veterans and young guys who are willing to come in and learn and be coachable.”

The group has built a strong sense of accountability on and off the field, he said.

Previous story
Buono future uncertain as Lions set to host Argonauts in regular-season finale
Next story
Former NHL referee Kerry Fraser diagnosed with incurable form of blood cancer

Just Posted

Accused starts talking in police recordings

Triple murder trial continues Monday

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month