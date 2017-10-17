Runner and volleyball players voted RDC Athletes of the Week

Cross-country runner Jordanna Cota and volleyball player Adam Turlejski were named the RDC Athletics Athletes of the Week.

Cota, a fifth-year Bachelor of Science (Nursing) student had another stellar performance at Grand Prix five in Camrose, finishing first among Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference female runners and eclipsing the 24 minute mark on the six kilometre course. She was 36 seconds faster than second place. The Queens ended the event in second place overall.

Turlejski, a fourth-year Business Administration student helped the Kings to back-to-back straight set sweeps over the Briercrest College Clippers. On Friday, he tallied nine kills, one ace, two blocks and three digs. On Saturday he followed that with five kills, three aces, two blocks and three digs. Overall on the weekend he had, 14 kills on 18 attempts (67% efficiency), four aces, four blocks and six digs.