Sabrine Garrison wins Alberta Ladies’ Amateur Championship

Sabrine Garrison kept her eyes off the leaderboard as she closed out Friday’s Sun Life Financial Alberta Ladies’ Amateur Championship.

The Calgarian shot a final round 70 — low round of the day — in a come-from-behind win, edging Andrea Kosa, who finished two shots back at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

“I think that’s why I played really well today is that I didn’t watch the scoreboard,” said Garrison. “I made a point not to do it.

“I was very thankful I was not actually in the final group because I was kind of in my own zone and playing my game and not worrying about what anybody else was doing.”

Garrison, who started the day four shots back of Day 2 leader Kat Kennedy (who went on to card a 78 Friday to finish third), got in the groove early.

“I played pretty good golf especially on the front nine. I shot three under,” said the 21-year-old , who is going into her fourth year at University of Minnesota on a golf scholarship with plans to go to medical school.

“I was looking back and saying, wow, I had a lot of birdie chances, made quite a few, and I’m feeling good.”

“Going into today, I was just trying to play steady golf and enjoy myself,” she said.

“Going into the back nine I had the same mentality. Just play some consistent golf.

“I was little nervous coming into the last three holes but it was good enough to take the win.”

Except for a couple of practice rounds before the tournament, she had never played the Red Deer course. She came away impressed.

“It’s been in great condition especially after the big storm that they had. They set it up really well for us and it was a good time.”

“It’s an absolutely beautiful course and well taken care of,” she said.

Les Swelin, Alberta Golf tournament rules chair, said the course was in “marvelous condition” especially considering the cleanup required after the recent windstorm.

“All the players had nothing but positive comments for sure. It’s been a good week.

“And Mother Nature helped.”

Also:

Shaye Leidenius, who plays out of Ponoka’s Wolf Creek Golf Resort was top Central Albertan, finishing tied for seventh. Tracy Biluk and Clare McMahon tied for 24th.

