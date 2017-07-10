Schauffele wins Greenbrier Classic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — A strong finish in the U.S. Open late month helped prepare Xander Schauffele for the nerve-racking grind of chasing a title on the PGA Tour.

The rookie made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first tour victory.

Schauffele closed with a 3-under 67 and finished at 14-under 266 to cap a daylong duel with Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Streb shot 69. Munoz had a 72 to tie for third with Jamie Lovemark at 12 under. Lovemark shot 69.

The 23-year-old Schauffele, who took up golf after giving up soccer because his coaches wanted him to switch from offence to defence, tied for fifth in his first U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Schauffele, Streb, Munoz and Lovemark earned spots in the British Open in two weeks. The leading four players not already exempt from the top-12 finishers qualified. Russell Henley was the only player among the top 10 finishers who already was in.

IRISH OPEN

PORTSTEWART, Northern Ireland (AP) — Jon Rahm won the Irish Open by six strokes with a tournament-score, shooting a 7-under 65 in a final round marked by two eagles and a rules controversy.

The 22-year-old former Arizona State star from Spain holed out from 150 yards for eagle on No. 4 and strung together four straight birdies from No. 7 to turn what promised to be a tight final day into a procession at Portstewart Golf Club. He added a second eagle with a long putt on the par-5 14th.

Rahm avoided being handed a two-shot penalty for replacing his ball incorrectly on the sixth green, following email and calls from TV viewers. Andy McFee, chief referee of the European Tour, said Rahm made a “reasonable judgment” after having moved his marker one putter length to the side to get it off the line of playing partner Daniel Im.

Rahm finished at 24-under 264.

Richie Ramsay (65) and Matthew Southgate (66) tied for second.

THORNBERRY CREEK LPGA CLASSIC

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Katherine Kirk won the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, matching Ashleigh Buhai with a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

Four strokes ahead of Buhai entering the round, Kirk made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 70. She finished at 22-under 266 in the first year event at Thornberry Creek — the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay.

The 35-year-old Australian won her third LPGA Tour title and first in 152 starts since the 2010 Navistar LPGA Classic. She also won the 2008 Canadian Women’s Open.

Kirk earned $300,000 and secured a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Buhai, from South Africa, shot a 67.

South Korea’s Sei Young Kim was third at 20 under after a 63. Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum shot a career-best 62 — also the best round of the week — to finish fourth at 19 under.

The Associated Press