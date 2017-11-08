Servus Arena tabbed for potential early opening date

With construction ahead of schedule, the new Servus Arena could be ready to open as early as January 2018. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

While it’s far from a finality, the wheels are in motion for the new downtown arena in Red Deer to open ahead of schedule.

Originally scheduled to open the summer of 2018 to be ready for the ice user season later that fall, the Servus Arena project could open as early as January.

In the City of Red Deer’s capital budget briefing Wednesday, council was asked to consider the early opening date with a one-time operating cost of $41,920.

The arena has been under construction since 2016.

Capital budget review begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29 and may continue into Nov. 30 at City Hall.

The city is also looking for input as part of the capital budget process and is encouraging citizens to give their feedback on the budget before they consider it. Citizens can email legislativeservices@reddeer.ca to provide feedback on the budget or go online to www.reddeer.ca/budget to find more info.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter