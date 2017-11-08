With construction ahead of schedule, the new Servus Arena could be ready to open as early as January 2018. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Servus Arena tabbed for potential early opening date

Could open as early as January 2018

While it’s far from a finality, the wheels are in motion for the new downtown arena in Red Deer to open ahead of schedule.

Originally scheduled to open the summer of 2018 to be ready for the ice user season later that fall, the Servus Arena project could open as early as January.

In the City of Red Deer’s capital budget briefing Wednesday, council was asked to consider the early opening date with a one-time operating cost of $41,920.

The arena has been under construction since 2016.

Capital budget review begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29 and may continue into Nov. 30 at City Hall.

Capital budget review begins at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29 and may continue into Nov. 30 at City Hall.


