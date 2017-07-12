Sidney Crosby ‘didn’t hear’ concussion controversy during the playoffs

HALIFAX — Sidney Crosby says he wasn’t paying attention to those questioning whether he should continue playing hockey after suffering another concussion during this spring’s NHL playoffs.

Speaking to reporters at his annual hockey camp in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., Crosby says he was too focused on capturing another Stanley Cup for his Pittsburgh Penguins to worry about outside opinions on his health.

Crosby has suffered multiple concussions during his career, including one during Game 3 of the second round of the post-season in May.

He missed one game before returning for Game 5, prompting questions from concussion experts and at least one former player about whether he should consider retirement.

Crosby says he “didn’t hear that.”

“I don’t really read or listen to that stuff during the playoffs,” he said.

The Penguins went on to win a second straight Cup, defeating the Nashville Predators in the final.

Crosby says he understands why concussions generate so much controversy.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said. “That’s the nature of it right now.”

He says more information on how to deal with head injuries is becoming available all the time.

“You have to continue to listen to your body to make sure before you go back that you’re good to go,” he said. “There’s things in place to help with that.”

Crosby’s annual hockey camp for boys and girls age 9-12 benefits his foundation for underprivileged kids.