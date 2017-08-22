Sixth annual Glencross International Charity Roughstock Event set for Saturday

Red Deer will get a taste of professional rodeo talent this weekend at Westerner Park.

The Glencross International Charity Roughstock Event will be in town for the sixth annual show on Aug. 25.

The charity event will feature professional bronc, bareback and bull riding.

Doors open at the Stockmens Pavilion at 6 p.m. with the rodeo action starting at 7 p.m.

Since the event started in 2011, they have raised over $1 million for Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta through the Hockey Alberta Foundation.

A few names who have attended the event in the past include include Matt Lait, Dusty LaValley, Tanner Girletz, Jesse Torkelson, Scott Schiffner and Jim Berry.

byron.hackett@reddeeradvocate.com