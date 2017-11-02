Pittsburgh Penguins’ Frank Corrado, left, knocks Calgary Flames’ Mark Jankowski to the ice during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Smith makes 43 saves, Giordano scores in OT to lift Flames over Penguins

CALGARY — Mark Giordano scored at 2:19 of overtime and Mike Smith made 43 saves as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.

Giordano fired a perfect shot over the glove of Tristan Jarry off a set-up at the top of the face-off circle by Matthew Tkachuk,

Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (7-6-0). Three games into a season-long seven-game homestand, the Flames are 2-1-0. The New Jersey Devils visit the Scotiabank Saddledome are on Sunday.

Kris Letang scored for Pittsburgh (8-5-2). Jarry made 32 saves in his first start of the season. The Penguins wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Vancouver. So far, they are 1-2-1.

The game was scoreless until late in the third when the Flames got a power play with 4:14 left as Letang was sent off for high-sticking.

It only took Calgary seven seconds to take the lead with Monahan banking a shot in off a Penguins player while Micheal Ferland screened in front.

But less than three minutes later, the Penguins tied it on Letang’s point shot that came with Patric Hornqvist providing a partial screen.

Making his 12th start, Smith was outstanding as he’s been all season.

He was particularly good in the first period as the Penguins carried the play, outshooting Calgary 19-8, but were unable to solve the veteran goaltender.

Highlights included a glove grab off Hornqvist from in-close. He also jabbed out a pad to deny Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.

At the other end, with Matt Murray getting a rest after backstopping the Penguins to a 3-2 win Wednesday night in Edmonton, Jarry got his second career start.

Jarry was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 30 when Antti Niemi was placed on waivers.

His biggest stop came seven minutes into the third period when he stared down Flames rookie Mark Jankowski on a breakaway and jabbed out his right pad to thwart the big centre’s deke attempt.

Jankowski, Calgary’s first-round pick in 2012, was seeking his first NHL goal.

Shortly after, Jake Guentzel swooped in alone off the wing only to have Smith stop him with a great pad stop.

Notes: Flames RW Troy Brouwer played in his 700th career game… Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body) missed his fifth game.

