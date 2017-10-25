Springer’s HR in 11th gives Astros 7-6 win, ties Series 1-1

Astros 7 Dodgers 6 (11 innings)

LOS ANGELES — George Springer circled the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy in the 11th inning.

Would it be enough? Was this the final plot twist in one of the wildest World Series games ever?

Yes, it was — barely — and the Houston Astros won a World Series game for the first time in their 56-season history.

Charlie Culberson hit a two-out homer in the bottom half off winner Chris Devenski, who then struck out Yasiel Puig in a nine-pitch at-bat. The Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in a Hollywood thriller Wednesday night to tie the Series at one game apiece.

On a night of dramatic swings and a World Series-record eight home runs, Marwin Gonzalez stunned the Dodger Stadium crowd with a solo shot off dominant closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth that made it 3-all.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit consecutive home runs against Josh Fields in the 10th to build a 5-3 Astros lead.

But there was more. Much, much more.

Puig homered off Ken Giles starting the bottom of the 10th and Enrique Hernandez knotted the score 5-5 with a two-out RBI single.

Devenski entered and with Hernandez at second, a wild pickoff throw headed toward centre field before it struck second base umpire Laz Diaz. An incredulous Hernandez put both hands on his head, unable to advance, and he was stranded when Chris Taylor flied out.

Cameron Maybin, who had entered in the 10th, singled leading off the 11th against Brandon McCarthy, a surprise addition to the Dodgers’ World Series roster who was pitching for the first time since Oct. 1. Maybin stole second and Springer hit a drive to centre for a 7-5 lead, just the third 11th-inning home run in the Series after shots by Kirby Puckett in 1991 and David Freese in 2011.

Devenski retired Corey Seager and Justin Turner on lineouts. Puig checked his swing on a 2-2 pitch — the Astros jumped when first base umpire Gerry Davis signalled no swing — and Puig fouled off two more. Devenski threw his fifth straight changeup, and Puig swung over it as the Astros ran onto the field to celebrate.

After another steamy night in a Santa Ana heat wave, the series shifts to Texas and resumes Friday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, where the retractable roof has not been open for a game since June 8. Lance McCullers Jr. starts for the Astros and Yu Darvish for the Dodgers, who acquired him from Texas at the July 31 trade deadline.

Houston is 6-0 at home in the post-season but just 1-7 on the road.

Previous story
Blues’ power play wakes up in 5-2 win over Flames

Just Posted

Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

WATCH: Halloween spirit takes over Red Deer home

Red Deer’s John Kesseler and Bonnie MacRae have their front yard filled… Continue reading

I Love First Peoples comes to Red Deer

Encouraging education among Indigenous youth

Lacombe B-girl heading to Japan

With the goal to compete in the 2018 Youth Summer Olympic Games

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month