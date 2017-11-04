Steenbergen scores two more, Rebels lose 4-2 to Swift Current

The Red Deer Rebels weren’t able to hold onto a lead for the second straight night on Saturday in Swift Current.

The Broncos (10-3-1-0) scored three times in the third period to sink the Rebels 4-2 in WHL action.

Red Deer (8-9-1-0) has now lost their last four games and six of their last eight.

After a 4-3 loss to Regina Friday night, Red Deer scored first on the Broncos when Grayson Pawlenchuk found the back of the net on the power play in the opening frame. It was the ninth goal of the year for the Rebels captain.

Broncos forward Alexi Heponiemi scored his 12th of the season early in the second to tie the game at one.

With just 33 seconds left in the middle frame, Jared Dmytriw scored on a three-on-two with Jack Flaman and Pawlenchuk.

WHL leader scorer Tyler Steenbergen made his precence felt 42 seconds into the third with his 22nd goal of the year and at 6:02 Kaden Elder notched the game-winning goal.

Steenbergen, a Sylvan Lake product iced the game with an empty-net goal and his 23rd of the season.

Rebels rookie netminder Ethan Anders made 26 saves in the loss. Red Deer was one-for-four on the power play in the loss.

Red Deer will be back on the ice Nov. 10 when they travel to Kamloops to take on the Blazers.



