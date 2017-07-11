Sun Life Financial Ladies Amateur Championship tees off Wednesday in Red Deer

Red Deer’s Clare McMahon will be in the field this year for the 2017 Sun Life Financial Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship. (File photo by Advocate Staff)

The time has finally come for the best female amateur golfers in the province to tee it up in Red Deer.

Forty-three of the top female amateur players in Alberta will descend on the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday for the three-day Sun Life Financial Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship.

Defending champion Jaclyn Lee, who was etched her name on the trophy twice will not be in attendance this year and has opened the door for a newcomer to claim the title.

Central Alberta golfers in the mix include Tracey Biluk representing the host club, Shaye Leidenius (Wolf Creek Golf Course), Shirley Tiong (Ponoka) and Clare McMahon who is playing out of Alberta PPC but calls Red Deer her hometown.

General Manager at RDGCC Don McFarlane noted that the course is in excellent shape leading up to the tournament and should be a great backdrop for the event.

“We are anxious to showcase our Club and community to the Province’s top female golfers,” he said.

“The course has never been in better shape and is perfectly suited to this competition. Our membership and staff will work hard to provide a memorable and enjoyable event for all participants.”

Runner-up from the 2016 ladies amateur Kat Kennedy will compete and is likely one of the favourites heading into day one.

Kennedy, a member of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds golf team won the 2017 Canadian University/ College Championships by an remarkable 15-strokes this spring.

She’ll have to fend off challenges from the 2016 Alberta Junior Champion Kenna Hughes as well as the reigning junior title winner Kehler Koss, who won last week at Coal Creek.

Three additional trophies will be awarded in Red Deer after the 54-hole championship, including the Mid Amateur (25 and over), Mid Master (40 and over) and the Feef MacDonald trophy (awarded to the low gross round of the championship).

The top three finishers in the championship will make up the Team Alberta Interprovincial Squad for the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship later this summer in Guelph, ON, from July 25-28th.