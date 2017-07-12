Suspension over, swimmer Ryan Lochte returns to competition

LOS ANGELES — Ryan Lochte is returning to USA Swimming competition this week for the first time since his 10-month suspension for his behaviour at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended.

The 32-year-old new father will compete at the L.A. Invitational, which begins Thursday on the Southern California campus where he trains and now represents Trojan Swim Club.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist is entered in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and 200 individual medley. His times of 48.16 seconds in the 100 free and 1 minute, 54.00 seconds in the IM are top-seeded.

Lochte was ineligible to compete at the recent U.S. nationals, which kept him from qualifying for the world championships beginning July 23 in Hungary. His suspension ended June 30.