Sydney Daines ready for last go-round at Northlands

44th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo will be the final time the event is held at Northlands Coliseum

Sydney Daines of Innisfail and her horse, Flame, round a barrel during the sixth and final performance of the Canadian Finals Rodeo at Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton last year. Daines finished the season in fifth place overall in Canada. (File photo)

It’s always a family affair for the Daines family at Northlands Coliseum but the 44th edition of the Canadian Finals Rodeo is a little more special.

They’ve been a staple at the event since the late 80s but this week they’ll bid a final goodbye along with the rest of the rodeo community in Edmonton. This year is the last for the CFR at Northlands.

“We’ll just enjoy the next five days together. We’ll enjoy every moment. I have all the memories and remember all the fun times we had here and I guess we’ll just move on,” said Sydney Daines, 21, who’ll compete in the barrel racing once again this year. It will be Sydney’s third appearance in the CFR.

“I have cousins from Ontario and cousins from Calgary (coming). Obviously, family from Innisfail that finally get together out of our busy lives.”

Her dad Duane was a 13-time qualifier at the CFR and former champ in saddle bronc.

Cheryl, Sydney’s mom was a two-time CFR qualifier and former Miss Rodeo Canada and her grandfather Jack was the founder of the Daines Pro Rodeo in Innisfail.

Sydney, raised on the Daines Ranch in Innisfail will carry on the family legacy one final time in the last CFR at Northlands starting Wednesday evening and after a first place finish at the Grass Roots Final in Calgary in September, she’s got a shot at taking home another title.

“It’s always nerve-racking, but it’s lots of fun. If you’re not nervous then you’re not prepared. They’re good nerves, so it’ll be good,” she said.

The 21-year-old earned $22,892.93 this season to qualify her for the CFR and she sits in fifth place in the barrel racing standings heading in. While it’s anybody’s game at the six-day event, Daines and her horse Flame as third place finishers in 2014 and fifth last year, may have a leg up on the competition.

“I have a tiny bit more confidence, I’ve been in the building, my horse has been there. Every time is new, we just have to do another six runs and hope for the best,” she said.

We just go run-by-run, day-by-day. The goal is to have a clean run each day.”

Other Central Alberta competitors include Saddle Bronc riders Zeke Thurston (Big Valley), Lane Cust (Sylvan Lake) and Jim Berry (Rocky Mountain House); Bull riders Wacey Finkbeiner (Ponoka) and Tyler Pankewitz (Ponoka); Tie-down ropers Riley Warren (Stettler) and Dean Edge (Rimbey) along with heeler Tyrel Flewelling (Lacombe) and headers Levi Simpson (Ponoka), Brett Buss (Ponoka), Trey Gallais (Sundre) and steer wrestler Chance Butterfield (Ponoka).



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter