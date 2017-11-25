Team Canada brings A game to Red Deer

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs goalie Duncan Hughes turns aside a shot as Team Canada forward Natalie Spooner eyes a tip during the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League game Saturday night at the Centrium. Team Canada took the game 5-1 in front of almost 2,000 fans. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

To the almost 2,000 fans at the Centrium and their opponent Saturday night, the Canadian Women’s Olympic hockey team taught an important lesson: hard work can win you hockey games.

The women out worked, out skated and outpaced the Midget AAA Red Deer Optimist Chiefs from the puck drop in the showcase game, which also counts for points in the Alberta Midget Hockey League.

Team Canada took the contest 5-1 and Optimist Chiefs coach Doug Quinn said there’s an easy takeaway from a loss like that.

“I was a little disappointed with how we played. I know that it’s a little bit different than what we’re used to. I didn’t like how we responded,” Quinn said.

“In saying that, I talked to our team about it being a big learning experience as far as team game and how the Women’s team played. They moved the puck well. They played great defence and back pressured really well. All the things I want my team to do.”

Natalie Spooner, 27 and one of Team Canada’s go-to forwards in a gold medal win at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi said that the team is really starting to come together over the series and Saturday was a strong performance.

“The first few minutes we didn’t really have our legs under us but at about the ten minute mark we got them and just tried to keep getting pucks behind their D and taking pucks to the net, I thought we created a lot of offence and get a lot of goals,” said Spooner, who had a goal and assist in the win.

“We’re trying to put more pucks away and create more offence. A big focus has been getting pucks to the net and trying to get the dirty goals and today we did a good job of that.”

A couple of my favourites from @HC_Women against @RDOptimstChiefs at the Centrium in #RedDeer Saturday. Canada wins 5-1, cool experience for the close to 2,000 fans in attendance. #AMHL #Hockey pic.twitter.com/3kykcrCXxy — Byron Hackett (@RDAbyronhackett) November 26, 2017

Sean Michalevich scored the only Red Deer goal in the loss.

Team Canada is preparing for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang with a series of games against the AMHL and captain Marie-Philip Poulin said it’s been a good test so far and hopes the competitive nature of the games will help them in February.

“I think we knew Red Deer has a great team so we had to come out hard. We put a lot of pucks on net and we started well because we wanted to get going early in the game. We knew we had to play hard, they played physical so it was great preparation for sure,” said Poulin, who had a goal and assist in the game.

“I think every time we play the guys it’s a good preparation for us. They’re physical, they’re fast and they have great shots. It’s good for us, we just have to keep going and not take anything for granted.”

Bailey Bram opened the scoring in the first, before Jennifer Wakefield added another goal for Canada. Both Poulin and Spooner added goals in the second and Sarah Potomak closed out the scoring in the third.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada while Duncan Hughes and Bretton Park split the game for Red Deer.

While the game on the ice is about readying Canada for the Olympics, the series has also been a valuable opportunity for the Canadian team to get out and meet young female hockey players.

They’ve been all across Alberta the last several months and Poulin explained that has allowed the team to connect with fans and inspire the next great Canadian female hockey player.

“Every time you see little girls in the stands, you see them with big eyes and a sparkle in the eyes,” Poulin said.

“We want them to dream, we want to spark them to hopefully be part of team Canada. For us, being those models for them and we want to see the game grow. That starts with the girls coming and watching us and hopefully we’re on the right path for that.”



