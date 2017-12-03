Team Canada Juniors golden at World Ringette Championships

Team Canada juniors won gold at the 2017 World Ringette Championships with a win over Finland. (Photo by Andre Vandal/Ringette Canada)

Team Canada’s junior team came out on top this week at the 2017 World Ringette Championships.

They downed Finland 9-6 Saturday in Mississauga, Ont., in game two of the best-of-three series to claim the world title.

Lacombe native Gillian Dreger picked up a medal as a member of Team Canada.

Sydney Nosal (St. Clements) picked up a hat trick and three assists and was named player of the game for Canada.

Winnipeg’s Alana Lesperance and Moncton’s Britney Snowdon both added two goals, with singles coming from Marie-Pier Blanchard (Ste-Julie, QC) and Jenny Snowdon scoring the game winner.

“It is such a surreal experience,” Nosal said in a Ringette Canada press release. “We battled and worked hard and we regrouped at the half. We played our style of game and came together as a team.”

So proud of our team Canada girls! Way to make us proud Lindsay, Brea, Jamie and Dailyn. 💙 https://t.co/jN6wq8cF2A — CA Sting AA Ringette (@ca_sting) December 3, 2017

The senior national team fell in their best-of-three to the defending world champion Finns. Trailing by a goal heading into the second game, Canada lost 11-5 to the six-time world title holders.

Calgary’s Shaundra Bruvall notched a hat trick for Canada, with singles coming from Nepean’s Kelsey Youldon and Lacombe’s Dailyn Bell.

Bell picked up the player of the game award for Canada and Bruvall was named MVP for Canada for the event. Lindsay Vink and Jamie Bell, also from Lacombe were also part of the Canadian squad.

Breanna Beck of Red Deer played goalie for the seniors at the tournament.



