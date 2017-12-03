Team Canada juniors won gold at the 2017 World Ringette Championships with a win over Finland. (Photo by Andre Vandal/Ringette Canada)

Team Canada Juniors golden at World Ringette Championships

Seniors drop series to Finland

Team Canada’s junior team came out on top this week at the 2017 World Ringette Championships.

They downed Finland 9-6 Saturday in Mississauga, Ont., in game two of the best-of-three series to claim the world title.

Lacombe native Gillian Dreger picked up a medal as a member of Team Canada.

Sydney Nosal (St. Clements) picked up a hat trick and three assists and was named player of the game for Canada.

Winnipeg’s Alana Lesperance and Moncton’s Britney Snowdon both added two goals, with singles coming from Marie-Pier Blanchard (Ste-Julie, QC) and Jenny Snowdon scoring the game winner.

“It is such a surreal experience,” Nosal said in a Ringette Canada press release. “We battled and worked hard and we regrouped at the half. We played our style of game and came together as a team.”

The senior national team fell in their best-of-three to the defending world champion Finns. Trailing by a goal heading into the second game, Canada lost 11-5 to the six-time world title holders.

Calgary’s Shaundra Bruvall notched a hat trick for Canada, with singles coming from Nepean’s Kelsey Youldon and Lacombe’s Dailyn Bell.

Bell picked up the player of the game award for Canada and Bruvall was named MVP for Canada for the event. Lindsay Vink and Jamie Bell, also from Lacombe were also part of the Canadian squad.

Breanna Beck of Red Deer played goalie for the seniors at the tournament.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bantam AAA Rebels and Midget AAA Sutter Fund Chiefs come together to Fill the Net

Just Posted

Web poll: More people favour Bower Place expansion

A Bower Place redevelopment application has the mall users debating about its… Continue reading

Girl killed after being struck by a bus was a recently resettled Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in B.C.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake has Christmas spirit

The streets of Sylvan Lake were glowing red and green Saturday as… Continue reading

WATCH: CARE excited to let it snow

It’s been about two years since 17-year-old Marwan Alwakkaa left Syria for… Continue reading

Using real or fake Christmas trees, Red Deer residents stick to their traditions

Regardless of whether a person prefers a real or fake Christmas tree,… Continue reading

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Replay: Red Deer Dec. 3

Watch the highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month