Three Canadian NCAA soccer players up for women’s MAC Hermann Trophy

TORONTO — Canadians Jessie Fleming, Rebecca Quinn and Vanessa Gregoire are among the 15 semifinalists for the 2017 women’s MAC Hermann Trophy.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding U.S. college male and female soccer players of the year.

The 15 semifinalists were determined in voting by NCAA Division 1 soccer coaches. The list will be cut to three finalists Dec. 8 with the winners to be announced Jan. 5 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Canadian international defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won the award last year. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) won in 2004 and 2005.

Canadian-born Teal Burnbury (Akron), who plays internationally for the U.S., won the men’s award in 2009.

Fleming, a sophomore midfielder from London, Ont., and Quinn, a senior from Toronto, will face off Friday in Orlando in the NCAA College Cup semifinal with Fleming’s UCLA Bruins taking on Quinn’s Duke Blue Devils.

Vanessa Gregoire, a senior midfielder from Beaconsville, Que., plays her college soccer for Princeton.

Fleming, a UCLA co-captain, was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second-straight year. She scored five goals, including three game-winners, with eight assists in 2017.

Quinn was named 2017 ACC Midfielder of the Year, the first Duke player to receive the honour. Playing more than 1,500 minutes this season, Quinn had three goals.

Gregoire, who earned Ivy League Co-offensive Player of the Year honours, helped the Princeton to the NCAA quarterfinals where the Tigers lost 3-1 to UCLA.

Gregoire, who leads Princeton in career assists with 27, had three goals and an Ivy-best eight assists this season.

Previous story
Canada’s women’s soccer team ends 2017 season with 3-2 win over Norway
Next story
Rebels squander four-goal lead in OT loss to Brandon

Just Posted

Trial draws to a close

A six-week triple-murder trial full of twists is drawing to a close.… Continue reading

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protesters aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month