Three Canadian NCAA soccer players up for women’s MAC Hermann Trophy

TORONTO — Canadians Jessie Fleming, Rebecca Quinn and Vanessa Gregoire are among the 15 semifinalists for the 2017 women’s MAC Hermann Trophy.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding U.S. college male and female soccer players of the year.

The 15 semifinalists were determined in voting by NCAA Division 1 soccer coaches. The list will be cut to three finalists Dec. 8 with the winners to be announced Jan. 5 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Canadian international defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won the award last year. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) won in 2004 and 2005.

Canadian-born Teal Burnbury (Akron), who plays internationally for the U.S., won the men’s award in 2009.

Fleming, a sophomore midfielder from London, Ont., and Quinn, a senior from Toronto, will face off Friday in Orlando in the NCAA College Cup semifinal with Fleming’s UCLA Bruins taking on Quinn’s Duke Blue Devils.

Vanessa Gregoire, a senior midfielder from Beaconsville, Que., plays her college soccer for Princeton.

Fleming, a UCLA co-captain, was named first-team All-Pac-12 for the second-straight year. She scored five goals, including three game-winners, with eight assists in 2017.

Quinn was named 2017 ACC Midfielder of the Year, the first Duke player to receive the honour. Playing more than 1,500 minutes this season, Quinn had three goals.

Gregoire, who earned Ivy League Co-offensive Player of the Year honours, helped the Princeton to the NCAA quarterfinals where the Tigers lost 3-1 to UCLA.

Gregoire, who leads Princeton in career assists with 27, had three goals and an Ivy-best eight assists this season.