Tiger-Cats down Redblacks for second win

Tiger-Cats 26 Redcblacks 22

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks made no excuses Saturday night as they fell 26-22 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at TD Place.

Ottawa didn’t show up for the game until the second half and by then they had dug far too deep a hole for themselves.

“I don’t know if we overlooked Hamilton or what went on, but they came out here and punched us in the face just like you’re supposed to do on the road,” said Ottawa running back Mossis Madu. “We just came out way too flat. We just did too much, too late.”

The loss may be the least of the Redblacks (4-7-1) worries at this point as starting quarterback Trevor Harris left the game midway through the third quarter after having his right shoulder driven into the ground and was later sporting a sling on the sidelines. Harris was 18-for-28 for 193 yards and one TD.

“I don’t know too much yet, but I know it’s not a season-ending thing,” said Redblacks coach Rick Campbell. “(Sunday) will probably be a big day of how he wakes up and how he feels. We’re hoping it’s a shorter-term thing, but we’ll see how that goes.”