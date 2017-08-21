Titans senior women’s rugby team advance to city championships

The Red Deer Titans senior women’s rugby team is off to the Calgary Rugby Union first division City Championship next weekend. (Contributed photo)

The Red Deer Titans senior women’s rugby team beat the Calgary Hornets on the weekend and advanced to the Calgary Rugby Union City Championships.

It was the first time in three seasons the Titans have been able to beat the Hornets.

Red Deer won the semi final handily 59-17 to book their spot in the final against the Irish Rugby Club.

Trys in the win were scored by Paige Holmstead, Keeley Deering, Dacey Livingstone, Hayley Atkinson, Sarah Thomas, Raven Craig, and Haley Khatib. Emma Newton also added a try and hit all her converts in the game.

The Titans made their last trip to the city final against the Calgary Rams two years ago but fell short.

Red Deer will travel to CRU on Aug. 26 to face off against the Irish. Game time is 5 p.m.

