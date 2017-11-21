Toronto and Columbus play 0-0 tie to start conference final

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday.

The second of two legs of the aggregate-goals series is Nov. 29 at Toronto.

Toronto goalkeeper Alexander Bono made a save on Harrison Afful in the 85th minute to preserve the draw.

Toronto played without Sebastian Giovinco (16 goals, six assists) and Jozy Altidore (15 goals and six assists) because of one-game suspensions.

Giovinco was out because of yellow cards he received in the conference quarterfinal against the New York Red Bulls. Altidore was given a red card in the second leg.

Crew midfielder Artur had a 25-yard blast in the 73rd minute that just missed the right post before a sellout crowd of 21,289 at Mapfre Stadium.

