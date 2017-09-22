Toronto FC looks to get record-breaking season back on track with weekend win

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco reacts after teammate Jozy Altidore missed a goal scoring opportunity against the Portland Timbers during second half MLS action in Toronto. Toronto FC, whose season-long home win streak evaporated Wednesday in an ugly 5-3 loss to Montreal, may be without star strikers Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore again this weekend. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

After a poor midweek showing against rival Montreal, Toronto FC looks to get its record-breaking season back on track with a win Saturday in New England.

The Revolution (10-14-5), located some 27 points below Toronto in the MLS standings, are hoping for their own bounce back after firing coach Jay Heaps on Tuesday.

Barring miraculous recoveries, Toronto (18-4-8) will be without star strikers Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore for the third game in a row. Both are nursing minor injuries — quad for Giovinco and hamstring for Altidore — and the club is not taking any risks with an 11-point lead atop the league as the regular season winds down.

The artificial turf at Gillette Stadium is another reason for keeping the strike duo at home.

Playmaker Victor Vazquez could see action after recovering from a midweek illness that kept him on the bench for the 5-3 loss to Montreal that snapped a six-game win streak, 11-game undefeated run and Toronto’s season-long home undefeated record.

It was Toronto’s first defeat since a 3-1 loss July 1 at FC Dallas.

“We’ve been cruising along a little bit,” said veteran defender Drew Moor. “We have to remember that the playoffs are right around the corner and at this point of the season they might as well have started, because for many teams they have.

“It’s win or go home and New England might be in that situation. We have to make sure we match that intensity and match it from the start of the match.”

Toronto failed to do that against Montreal, giving up two goals in the first 24 minutes.

A TFC win, coupled with a New York City FC tie or loss against the Houston Dynamo, will assure Greg Vanney’s team of the Supporters’ Shield as the team with the best regular-season record.

The Revolution fired Heaps in the wake of 3-1 and 7-0 losses at Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United, respectively.

Assistant coach Tom Soehn, a longtime soccer man who is a former director of soccer operations and coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps, will be at the New England helm for the remainder of the season. Soehn’s playing career included stints with the Ottawa Intrepid (1989) and Hamilton Steelers (1990) in the Canadian Soccer League.

New England does not travel well — 10-2-2 at home and 0-12-3 on the road. The Revs have scored 34 goals at home (2.43 a game) as opposed to just 11 away (0.73). New England has lost seven straight on the road, the second-longest away slide in club history.

“They have a lot of good players,” said Moor. “They’re one of those teams you kind of scratch your head at why they are where they are in the standings.

“But then again, just like Montreal, it’s another team (whose) playoff life is on the line … Any time there’s a firing mid-season, a lot of times the players try to step up and want to prove themselves. So we have to be ready again for a desperate team that is going to do absolutely everything they can to get three points. And a lot of times that’s a dangerous team.”

Defence has also been an issue with New England ranking 20th in goals against, giving up 1.76 goals a game.

The teams split two earlier meetings this season, with New England winning 3-0 June 3 at Gillette Stadium and Toronto winning 2-0 June 23 at BMO Field.

Toronto is 2-8-4 in New England, where the Revs are undefeated in the last five meetings (3-0-2) between the two.