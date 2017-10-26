RDC Queens soccer captain Krysten Strand scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Trio of RDC Queens selected to ACAC Soccer South All-Conference team

Three RDC Queens soccer players got the nod Thursday as conference all-stars.

Krysten Strand, Chelsea Webster, Reesa Garez were selected to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer South All-Conference team.

Strand and Webster were fifth-year defenders with the Queens this year, and have both been named all-stars in the past. A Bachelor of Arts student from Calgary, Strand was an all-star in 2015-2016, while Webster received the honour last season. Garez, a first-year from Stettler, was selected in her rookie season.

Queens Soccer Head Coach Esad Elkaz said he was happy to see three of his players earn selections.

“They are good players, students and citizens, and the selections are well-deserved,” Elkaz said. “All three student-athletes are leaders, and they are very competitive, even in practice. It is nice for them to be recognized.”

Webster added she’ll remember her time at RDC fondly.

“Queens Soccer has helped me develop as a person and has taught me many life skills such as leadership, teamwork, cooperation, and how to overcome barriers to achieve my goals,” she said.

Strand, who was a captain this year and notched her first goal of the season in her final home game as a Queen was proud of each player who earned the honour.

“Having three of us nominated shows how far we have come this season as a team,” Strand said.

“The RDC Queens Soccer program has allowed my passion and love for the game to grow. In every game, I was proud to wear the Queens crown on my jersey. Being a student-athlete allows me to work towards my academic goal as well as play the sport that I love.”

Garez was key to the Queens offence this year and will play a big role in the future of the program said it was her teammates that really made the experience a memorable one this year.

“Playing with a great group of skilled and motivated teammates, along with excellent coaches, helped give me confidence on the field and in my studies. It will be an experience that I will never forget,” she said.


Email sports info and tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lewis returns to where stellar CFL career started as Alouettes visit Riders
Next story
Photos: Hockey mom cooks for the team

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Data looks at immigration, Indigenous people, housing and income

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month