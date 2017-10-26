Trio of RDC Queens selected to ACAC Soccer South All-Conference team

RDC Queens soccer captain Krysten Strand scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Three RDC Queens soccer players got the nod Thursday as conference all-stars.

Krysten Strand, Chelsea Webster, Reesa Garez were selected to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer South All-Conference team.

Strand and Webster were fifth-year defenders with the Queens this year, and have both been named all-stars in the past. A Bachelor of Arts student from Calgary, Strand was an all-star in 2015-2016, while Webster received the honour last season. Garez, a first-year from Stettler, was selected in her rookie season.

Queens Soccer Head Coach Esad Elkaz said he was happy to see three of his players earn selections.

“They are good players, students and citizens, and the selections are well-deserved,” Elkaz said. “All three student-athletes are leaders, and they are very competitive, even in practice. It is nice for them to be recognized.”

Webster added she’ll remember her time at RDC fondly.

“Queens Soccer has helped me develop as a person and has taught me many life skills such as leadership, teamwork, cooperation, and how to overcome barriers to achieve my goals,” she said.

Strand, who was a captain this year and notched her first goal of the season in her final home game as a Queen was proud of each player who earned the honour.

“Having three of us nominated shows how far we have come this season as a team,” Strand said.

“The RDC Queens Soccer program has allowed my passion and love for the game to grow. In every game, I was proud to wear the Queens crown on my jersey. Being a student-athlete allows me to work towards my academic goal as well as play the sport that I love.”

Garez was key to the Queens offence this year and will play a big role in the future of the program said it was her teammates that really made the experience a memorable one this year.

“Playing with a great group of skilled and motivated teammates, along with excellent coaches, helped give me confidence on the field and in my studies. It will be an experience that I will never forget,” she said.



