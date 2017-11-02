Troy Trombley fulfills tall order in Kings’ net

It doesn’t come as a real surprise to see six-foot-seven Troy Trombley listed on the RDC hockey Kings roster.

What is the surprise is to see his position – goaltender.

The 22-year-old native of Sherwood Park is the tallest netminder in the Alberta Colleges Men’s Hockey League, and one of the best.

One would think his size would be a benefit, but he says that wasn’t always the case.

“When I was a kid it hindered me as you tend to open up more when you’re taller,” he said. “But I learned to play more compact and that’s where I was able to use my size to my advantage. It started when I was with Tri-City (Americans of the WHL) and worked with their goaltender coach Lyle Mast.”

Trombley spent part of the 2012-13 season with Tri-City after starting the year with the Melville Millionaires of the SJHL. He posted a solid 2.92 goals-against-average (gaa) and .911 save percentage in 16 games with the Americans. The following season he joined the Saskatoon Blades, playing in 49 games.

He played one game with the Blades in 2014-15 before moving back to the Millionaires. He played 21 games with Melville before being traded to Bonnyville Pontiacs of the AJHL, where he finished his junior career.

In 2014-15 he played for the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs of the Chinook Hockey League before joining RDC last season.

“I had a relationship with Keeps (Kings head coach Trevor Keeper) from when we were with Team Alberta, and he contacted me about coming here and it went from there,” explained Trombley. “I felt comfortable coming here … it’s awesome … I love it.”

Trombley came in as the third netminder, behind Mike Salmon and Devon Fordyce. However, he quickly earned the confidence of the coaching staff and with Salmon fighting injuries was starting the majority of the games.

“I came in as the third guy, but I knew you never know what may happen, so there was always a chance to move up.”

He did just that, playing in 17 games, posting a 2.52 gaa and a .914 save percentage, both fourth best in the league.

This year Salmon, who is in his fifth season, is once again battling a back injury and Trombley has started all six games as the Kings are off to a 4-2-0 start. He has a 2.00 gaa and a .924 save percentage.

“With Mike’s back injury I’ve got a chance to play regularly, which allows me to get into a groove,” said Trombley, who will start tonight as the Kings face defending league champion MacEwan at 7 p.m. at the Penhold Multiplex.

Keeper liked what he saw from Trombley since he arrived at RDC.