Two Red Deer coaches land medals at Canada Summer Games

Team Alberta baseball beat Team Ontario 5-1 in the Bronze Medal game at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg. (Team Alberta Twitter photo)

Two local coaches have led their respective teams to medals at the Canada Summer Games.

Dwayne Lalor, coach of Team Alberta baseball picked up bronze Friday night and Men’s basketball coach Clayton Pottinger collected silver.

Lalor’s squad won bronze over Team Ontario with a 5-1 victory. Cooper Jones of Ponoka played third base in the final for Team Alberta.

Pottinger and the men’s basketball team lost a tough final game 108-65 to the powerhouse squad from Ontario to earn silver. The final was the first time a men’s basketball team from Alberta has played for gold at the games.

Alberta’s previous best performances in male basketball at the Canada Games were bronze in 1981 and 2001.

Pottinger is the head coach of the Red Deer College Kings basketball team.