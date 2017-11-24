Tyler Seguin has hat trick in Stars’ 6-4 win over Flames

Stars 6 Flames 4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.

Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go.

After a turnover by Calgary’s Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist shot past goalie Mike Smith into the upper right corner of the net for the winner.

Sean Monahan’s second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead 6 minutes into the third period.

Dallas’ Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12.

Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and Smith stopped 36 shots.

NOTES: Before the game, the Stars honoured Jere Lehtinen, who played 14 seasons for Dallas, by retiring his No. 26. He joins Neal Broten (7), Bill Goldsworthy (8), Mike Modano (9) and Bill Masterton (19). Lehtinen three times won the NHL’s Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward. He now is general manager of the Finnish National Team. … Monahan’s first goal was his seventh on the power play, tied for the most in the league. … Stars D Stephen Johns (upper-body injury) left during the second period. … Dallas had the NHL’s top power play until the 1-for-20 slump in the last six games.

UP NEXT

Flames: Complete a six-game trip on Saturday night at Colorado.

Stars: Begin a two-game trip on Tuesday night at Vegas.

