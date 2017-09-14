Tylor Johannesson wins two Alberta Football League awards

While the Central Alberta Buccaneers didn’t claim the ultimate prize this season, one of their own took home some hardware this week.

Bucs defensive back and all-around player Tylor Johannesson won two Alberta Football League end of season awards.

He was named both AFL defensive and special teams MVP.

As a defensive back, Johannesson was the best in the league with seven interceptions including one that he returned for a touchdown.

He also converted 39 of 42 extra points on the season and hit nine of 10 field goals.

Teammate Ian Keetch was the runner up for defensive MVP. He finished the year with 28 solo tackles and also had 33 assisted tackles.

Head coach Fred Knip was also named AFL coach of the year.

