Ontario skip Glenn Howard delivers a rock against Nova Scotia at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre, in St. John’s on March 4, 2017. The one thing missing from Glenn Howard’s impressive curling resume is an Olympic title. He’ll need to win the upcoming Home Hardware Road to the Roar Pre-Trials to have a chance of getting to the 2018 Winter Games. Howard, a four-time Brier and world champion, is one of the headliners in a 14-team men’s field that includes former Brier champs Pat Simmons of Winnipeg, Jean-Michel Menard of Saint-Romuald, Que., and 2010 Olympic champion John Morris of Chestermere, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Veteran skips Howard, Menard and Morris improve to 2-0 at curling Pre-Trials

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — Veteran skips Glenn Howard, Jean-Michel Menard and John Morris improved to 2-0 on Tuesday in men’s competition at the Home Hardware Road to the Roar Pre-Trials at Credit Union Place.

Howard, the four-time world champion and four-time Canadian champion from Tiny, Ont., remained perfect with a 6-4 win over Saskatoon’s Colton Flasch (0-2). Howard put the game away with a point in the 10th end.

Morris, from Chestermere, Alta., part of Kevin Martin’s Olympic championship foursome in 2010, posted a 7-2 win over Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., (0-2).

Menard, the 2006 Brier champion from Levis, Que., picked up his second win of the day with a 9-5 win over Greg Balsdon’s rink from Kingston, Ont., (0-1).

Edmonton’s Charley Thomas also improved to 2-0, scoring one in the 10th for an 8-7 win over Dayna Deruelle of Brampton, Ont., (1-1).

Meanwhile, Halifax’s Jamie Murphy improved to 1-1 with a 9-5 win over Charlottetown’a Adam Casey (0-1).

Earlier in Draw 4, Theresa Breen defeated Shannon Kleibrink 7-3 to improve to 2-0 in the women’s competition.

Breen’s Halifax rink, which opened with an 11-6 win over Tracy Fleury, stole a single point in the fourth end and stole two more in the fifth en route to the victory over the 2006 Olympic bronze medallist from Okotoks, Alta.

“It’s a great start, we’re certainly thrilled with how we’re playing so far,” said Breen. “We’ve certainly built upon what we’ve started this season and we worked hard to be here. It might be a surprise to some, but we’re feeling pretty confident about how well we’re playing.”

In other Draw 4 games, Karla Thompson of Kamloops, B.C., beat Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 6-5 and Fleury, from Sudbury, Ont., rolled to a 6-1 victory over Shannon Birchard of Winnipeg.

Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., dropped a 7-3 decision to Winnipeg’s Briane Meilleur and Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., topped Calgary’s Nadine Scotland 7-5.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the crossover playoffs begin Saturday.

There are 14 teams entered in both the men’s and women’s draws. Four teams — two men’s teams and two women’s teams — will qualify for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings next month in Ottawa.

The Roar of the Rings — also known as the Olympic Trials — will determine Canada’s representatives at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Previous story
Wilder, Ray, Okpalaugo named CFL top performers for final week of the season
Next story
Lindsay Thurber JV boys win championship

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month