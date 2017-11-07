Bertrand Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing, on March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison term for a former national ski coach who was convicted this year on sex-related charges involving nine of his young students.Prosecutor Caroline Lafleur says a dissuasive sentence is necessary in the case of Bertrand Charest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike McLaughlin

Victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest give emotional impact statements

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Sex-assault victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest delivered emotional impact statements Tuesday, with one telling the court he had robbed her of her childhood and acted like a predator.

Another cried as she recounted how she lives with “shame, guilt and disgust” because of the sex assaults.

The crimes took place when Charest was their coach.

A judge called Charest a sexual predator when he convicted him last June on charges involving nine of the 12 women who’d accused him of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

All but one of the victims and alleged victims was under the age of 18 at the time of the offences, with the youngest being 12.

Three victims appeared in person in court in Saint-Jerome on Tuesday, a fourth read her statement via a video hookup and others had their letters read out by the Crown.

Crown prosecutor Caroline Lafleur asked that Charest be given a dissuasive 12-year prison term.

“The consequences on the victims are numerous and it’s a case in which there are many victims,” Lafleur said.

Her recommendation followed the presentation of a report that indicated a lack of empathy and remorse on Charest’s part.

“He is someone who seems to be in the same place as when he committed the offences,” Lafleur said, calling that an “aggravating factor.”

Defence lawyer Antonio Cabral called the 12-year suggestion “a bit high,” although he acknowledged there is jurisprudence to warrant such a recommendation.

He is expected to give his recommendation next Tuesday.

Charest, who faces a maxium sentence of 14 years behind bars, is appealing his conviction on 37 sex-related charges, with Cabral alleging a lengthy list of legal errors made by the trial judge.

The 57 initial charges against Charest included sexual assault, sexual exploitation and one of sexual assault causing bodily harm. Charest, who didn’t testify at his trial, was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn’t have jurisdiction over two other counts related to incidents that occurred abroad.

Some of the offences took place both before and during Charest’s stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and 1998.

The national ski organization said in a statement after the verdict was rendered that the ruling sent a message that abusing authority has no place in sports or in society in general.

Previous story
Wakefield scores three, Canada opens Four Nations Cup with 9-0 win over Sweden
Next story
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov drops four-set opener at Next Gen Finals

Just Posted

Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School… Continue reading

More Central Albertans in need of help this Christmas?

Local charities prepare for an increase in applications for assistance

Red Deer development permits up slightly over last October

Though the value of development permits are half of what they were… Continue reading

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter hopes to motivate many with Breakfast with the Guys fundraiser

Hoping to impact domestic violence in Red Deer, the Central Alberta Women’s… Continue reading

Western spangles and ancient mysteries combine in fabric art exhibit at Red Deer museum

Central Alberta artist Caitlin Thompson was inspired by Gene Autry

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month