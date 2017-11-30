VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Mia Noblet (right) walks a line at Castle Valley, Utah, on Nov. 13 en route to setting a new world record. Photos: Levi Allen

Nelson’s Mia Noblet is reaching new heights.

Noblet set a world highline record for women on Nov. 13 by crossing a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air above Castle Valley, Utah.

The walk shattered her own previous record of 222 metres, which she set in August, 2016 by crossing Hunlen Falls in B.C.

Highlining differs from tightrope walking in the equipment used, primarily in that the line is not sturdy and dips under weight.