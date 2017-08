The Red Deer BMX Club held their regular race day on Thursday night with about 65 racers taking part.

All throughout the summer races are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the BMX track just off Kerry Wood Drive.

On Aug. 3, several of the club members were returning home from the UCI World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

This weekend, from Aug. 5-6 racers will comepte in the Alberta Provincial Cup series in Airdrie.