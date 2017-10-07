Vipers score 14 goals in big home win

The Red Deer Vipers burst out offensively with a 14-3 blowout win over the Medicine Hat Cubs on Saturday night in Heritage Junior B Hockey League action.

Both Mack Differenz and Declan Johnston had hat tricks in the victory, Logan Linnell had two goals and four assists. Two players had five point nights, including Johnson and Dalton Angeltvedt with a goal and four assists. Keegan Kingwell finished with two goals and an assist, and Curtis Hallman and Kayson Gallant also added a goal.

Cole Sears made 22 saves in the Red Deer net.