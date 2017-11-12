Vipers top Airdrie in HJHL action

The Red Deer Vipers grabbed a 4-3 victory Sunday over the Airdrie Exteme in their only game of the weekend in Heritage Junior B Hockey League action.

Dalton Angeltvedt opened the scoring for Red Deer in the first period and Mack Differenz added a power play goal early in the second.

Airdrie stormed back with a pair of second period markers, but the Vipers notched 2 power play goals 61 seconds apart late in the frame to extend the lead. Austin Thorne and Kayson Gallant had the tallies. Gallant had two assists in the win as well as teammate Logan Linnell.

Branden Bilodeau stopped 27 shots in the win.

The Vipers are 9-4-1 on the year and sit third in the North Division.

The Blackfalds Wranlgers also lost on the weekend 6-4 to the Cochrane Generals Friday night. The Generals scored five unanswered goals en route to the victory. Ryan Chambers scored twice for Blackfalds and Braden Olsen and Tyler Bell also had goals. Rylan Bardick finished the game with 41 saves in the loss.

The Wranglers have a 10-3 record on the year and are second in the North Division.

The Ponoka Stampeders dropped a 4-3 game to High River on Friday but bounced back with a 3-2 win over Coaldale on Sunday. Braden Klessens, Jacob Sayler, Kayden Gatz and Brandon Brockerville all scored in the win Sunday. Taylor McLaughlin stopped 28 shots.

In the loss Friday, Gatz and Jordan Sears scored.

The Mountainview Colts dropped both their weekend contests. Friday they fell 5-4 in overtime to the Airdrie Extreme and Sunday they were bested 3-1 by Strathmore.

In the overtime loss, Wyatt Gelinas had two goals and Spencer Dowd and Damian Vickers each added one.



