Wakefield scores three, Canada opens Four Nations Cup with 9-0 win over Sweden

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Jennifer Wakefield scored three goals as Canada opened round-robin play at the Four Nations Cup with a 9-0 rout of Sweden on Tuesday afternoon at Florida Hospital Center Ice.

Meghan Agosta scored twice and Marie-Philip Poulin, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Potomak and Sarah Nurse also scored.

Genevieve Lacasse stopped all nine shots she faced. Sweden’s Lovisa Berndtsson made 30 saves.

“I think it’s huge to get that win,” Wakefield said. “We were a bit slow coming out of the gate today. We were able to get a different chemistry with new linemates and we need to bring that into tomorrow when we face the United States.

“I think considering Sweden’s travel schedule, they did a really good job at sticking with us. You could see the jetlag kick-in, but I think they did a really good job today.”

The two-time defending champion Americans beat Finland 8-2 in the night game.

Emily Pfalzer had three goals and an assist to lead the U.S.

Round-robin play continues through Friday. The third-place game and championship final are set for Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The annual tournament was first played in 1996.