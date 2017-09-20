WATCH: Athletes pumped for Red Deer Special Olympics

Chyanne Robertson, 18, signs her registration form for the Red Deer Special Olympics during registration night at Elks Hall on Wednesday. Winter sports begin for the athletes on Oct. 1. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Chyanne Robertson is thrilled to get back to playing sports with Red Deer Special Olympics.

Robertson’s family has participated in Red Deer Special Olympics, an affiliate of Special Olympics Alberta, for about 30 years.

Before the 18-year-old was playing floor hockey or indoor and outdoor soccer, her father was playing various sports too.

“When I was 12 or 13 I started coming out to watch him and was seeing how everything is done. It seemed really fun,” said Robertson.

Robertson, her father and hundreds more filled Red Deer Elks Lodge on Wednesday for Red Deer Special Olympics’ registration night.

Seeing the room full of athletes put a smile on Robertson’s face, she said.

“The more people who come out the better because then we get more of a challenge,” said Robertson.

Robertson is now a veteran on the field, but it’s not just the competition that Robertson enjoys, she said.

“I like working with everyone. I get to help out people who may need more help than me in the community which feels good,” she said.

Chantal Payne, another Red Deer Special Olympics athlete, said she can’t wait until she can get back to curling and running track.

“I love meeting and being around people. The things you can do through this are amazing,” Payne said.

Payne competed in a short-distance track competition at the 2007 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Shanghai. She’s been with Red Deer Special Olympics for about 10 years.

Jerry Tennant, Red Deer Special Olympics chairman, said registration night is very busy every year.

“It’s an exciting time seeing all the athletes coming back,” he said. “They’re always excited to get started again too. The registration is always a bit of a madhouse, but we’re happy to get things going.”

Tennant said he wants people with intellectual disabilities to have the chance to stay fit and take part in sport.

“Normally they wouldn’t be able to do that in regular sport organizations because a lot of them just can’t keep up with what’s happening or the rules,” he said.

Despite registration night passing there is still a chance to sign up for a sport. For more information, call 587-273-4672.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com