Red Deer trampolinist Keegan Soehn represented Canada on the weekend at the 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Twitter photo)

WATCH: Keegan Soehn reflects on World Championships

Keegan Soehn expects to win every time he steps on a trampoline.

In that vacuum, the 25-year-old Red Deer native wasn’t successful in his appearance this year at the 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on the weekend.

On the other hand, Soehn put up a personal best score of 57.610 in his second routine at the event representing Canada, nothing to scoff at against the best competitors in the world. His two routine total of 108.090 was just 1.5 points out of qualifying for the semi-final.

“Overall I was happy with my routine, so it was kind of the best it could have gone,” he said. “First I was really happy, that score normally gets you into a final at other world competitions. As a couple more people started going I said ‘uh oh’ they are putting up huge scores, too. I did all I can do, hopefully next time I can do better.”

Soehn has been at the sport for almost 18 years and be around on the international scene for a while, including a Pan Am Games win in 2011 and knows that there’s plenty to take away from another appearance at worlds this year.

“Definitely more motivated, I watched my routine a bunch of times, just to see what it looked like from the judges point of view,” he said.

“Mostly, it’s more consistency. Some turns the execution was just awesome, but unfortunately my routine was slightly off from training. So I think just getting a little more consistent in some areas will help.”

World Championships were his last major event for this season. For the remainder of the year and early into 2018 he’ll focus on improving his craft in anyway possible, including fitness and specific routine adjustments.

“Right now the biggest focus is getting everything higher and some of the skills I’ve been putting off because they haven’t been important to the routine, I’ll start working on again and they’ll make my routine more world-leading,” Soehn said.

Along with that he’ll coach part-time at the brand new Thunder Country Trampoline facility, a building that the club recently moved into that’s just on the outskirts of Gasoline Alley. He said the new spot finally feels like home.

“It’s a lot bigger. It’s been fantastic. Just walking in it feels more like an awesome space,” he said. “Not worrying about ceiling height, so I’m not hitting my head on the roof anymore or anything.”


Email sports info and tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Auston Matthews practises for first time ahead of meeting with Devils

Just Posted

Survivors of suicide loss come together

It’s been two years since Joey Campbell’s husband committed suicide and she… Continue reading

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Environmental plan shows few Red Deer residents are lowering gas consumption

Most ecological goals are being met, but more work is needed

Planning volunteers for Canada Winter Games wanted

Organizers for the 2019 Canada Winter Games are searching for more planning… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month