WATCH: Keegan Soehn reflects on World Championships

Keegan Soehn expects to win every time he steps on a trampoline.

In that vacuum, the 25-year-old Red Deer native wasn’t successful in his appearance this year at the 32nd Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria on the weekend.

On the other hand, Soehn put up a personal best score of 57.610 in his second routine at the event representing Canada, nothing to scoff at against the best competitors in the world. His two routine total of 108.090 was just 1.5 points out of qualifying for the semi-final.

“Overall I was happy with my routine, so it was kind of the best it could have gone,” he said. “First I was really happy, that score normally gets you into a final at other world competitions. As a couple more people started going I said ‘uh oh’ they are putting up huge scores, too. I did all I can do, hopefully next time I can do better.”

Soehn has been at the sport for almost 18 years and be around on the international scene for a while, including a Pan Am Games win in 2011 and knows that there’s plenty to take away from another appearance at worlds this year.

“Definitely more motivated, I watched my routine a bunch of times, just to see what it looked like from the judges point of view,” he said.

“Mostly, it’s more consistency. Some turns the execution was just awesome, but unfortunately my routine was slightly off from training. So I think just getting a little more consistent in some areas will help.”

World Championships were his last major event for this season. For the remainder of the year and early into 2018 he’ll focus on improving his craft in anyway possible, including fitness and specific routine adjustments.

“Right now the biggest focus is getting everything higher and some of the skills I’ve been putting off because they haven’t been important to the routine, I’ll start working on again and they’ll make my routine more world-leading,” Soehn said.

Along with that he’ll coach part-time at the brand new Thunder Country Trampoline facility, a building that the club recently moved into that’s just on the outskirts of Gasoline Alley. He said the new spot finally feels like home.

“It’s a lot bigger. It’s been fantastic. Just walking in it feels more like an awesome space,” he said. “Not worrying about ceiling height, so I’m not hitting my head on the roof anymore or anything.”



