Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club’s Brinley Davidson (left) and Jackson Schultz skating in Saturday’s provincial short-track speed skating meet in Red Deer. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice.

The 11-year-old is a first-year speed skater with the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club. She said she’s having a blast so far.

Murphy was one of 82 skaters from around the province competing in the Red Deer club’s annual short-track meet Saturday at Kinex Arena. This was her first-ever speed skating competition.

“It’s gone pretty well, I’m really enjoying it,” said Murphy. “There are a lot of nerves, but my mom is a yoga teacher so she taught me to take deep breaths.”

Helen Morgan, Murphy’s mother, said the smile on her daughter’s face is infectious.

“I’ve got nothing to do with the skating – I’m hopeless on the ice. But it’s awesome she’s loving it. We’re really excited for her to be a part of this great club,” she said.

While this is her first year in speed skating, Murphy’s no stranger to the ice. She has an ice rink at home she likes spending time on during the winter, she said.

Shawna Pearman, the skating club’s head coach, said Saturday’s meet was a big success.

“It’s a great day – it’s one of the first meets of the year,” she said. The skaters “are having a great time – there’s been lots of good skating. A lot of our skaters have skated personal bests and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

READ MORE: Sixty-five years of speed skating

There has only been one other speed skating meet this year in Alberta, which the Red Deer club did not attend.

Having students, like Murphy, enjoy themselves at the meet was just as important as how well they performed, Pearman said.

“We just want to provide opportunities for everyone to enjoy themselves and have a good experience.

“We want the kids to come out participate and have fun. We have some who come out who just recreationally skate and some who are more competitive,” said Pearman.

Results from Saturday’s meet and more information about the 65-year-old club can be found at www.facebook.com/reddeerspeedskating.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Charlotte Murphy with her mother Helen Morgan and father David Murphy at Saturday’s provincial short-track speed skating meet in Red Deer. Charlotte is a first-year member of the Red Deer Central Lions Speed Skating Club. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

