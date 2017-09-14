WATCH: Red Deer man runs once in a lifetime European ultra-marathon

Brian McArthur at the finish line of the UTMB Race in Europe earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

A 170-km marathon brought Red Deer’s Brian McArthur up mountains and through villages in three different European countries.

The 45-year-old finished 161st overall and third among Canadians in the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), which started on Sept. 1 in France. The race also brought McArthur through Italy and Switzerland.

“It’s a race that is sometimes a once in a life time opportunity,” he said. “It’s such a wonderfully organized event – I was really impressed. It was unbelievable.”

It took McArthur 31 hours, eight minutes and 21 seconds to finish the trek around Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in the Alps.

“I’m really proud of how I did,” he said. “My legs started to really cramp up and get tired after the first 80K. Running uphill was fine, but running downhill was really painful.”

Runners had 46.5 hours to finish the race.

McArthur said his goal was to finish in 30 hours, but considering there was rain and snow throughout the run, he was satisfied with his time.

Dealing with those conditions was challenging, Henry said. The route was slightly altered due to the weather, as organizers didn’t want anyone to get hurt from slipping on the snow and rain.

About 2,600 people competed in the race, with more than 850 not finishing.

In order for a runner to get into the race, they had to gather enough points from performances in other 70-mile and 100-mile races. If the runner has enough points, they are entered into a lottery where they have the chance to compete in the UTMB.

First-time applicants only have a 20 per cent chance to enter the race. Despite the low odds, McArthur was able to enter the race as a first-time applicant.

“I was totally stoked,” he said. “I had travelled to Quebec to do a race so I could gather enough points to apply, so when I got in I was really pleased.”

When he heard he was able to compete, McArthur’s training began.

“I would run five or six days a week – at my peak I was probably running 150K a week to prepare,” he said.

Henry also took several trips to Canmore to train in similar mountain-style conditions as the marathon. The UTMB brought runners to altitudes higher than 2,500.

“Even at the top of the mountain passes, there were spectators and hikers cheering you on,” he said.

A week before the race McArthur and his wife, Dawn Detarando, spent time with friends in Switzerland to get used to the altitude and to avoid jet lag.

Full results from the race can be found at www.utmbmontblanc.com.

