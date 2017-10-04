WATCH: Red Deer Rebels show off artistic side

It’s been evident this season that the Red Deer Rebels have quick hands on the ice, but what about off it? We challenged four players to recreate the Rebels logo, with a two-minute time limit. The results, well, they may want to stick to hockey from here on out.

Forward Dawson Martin was eager for the challenge and he likely come through with the best reproduction of the logo. He said it was a first line effort and his teammates agreed saying he had the best drawing. Our rank: A.

Austin Pratt was tasked with following up perhaps the only artist on the Rebels roster and the nerves showed. He did his best, was his own harsh critic, giving himself an overall C. We were a bit more friendly with our grade: B-.

Alternate captain Lane Zablocki didn’t really provide a great example for his teammates and fell victim to running out of time. He wasn’t able to fill in all the words like the rest of the group and he even admitted the performance might have been “a healthy scratch”. Our rank: C+.

Defenceman Jacob Herauf was distraught about his own work, after being very confident coming into the competition. He wouldn’t even grade his drawing. It was a toss up between him and Zablocki for the worst performance. Our rank: C+.