Wellness ride helps promote awareness for mental health

Former professional cyclist Tyler Hamilton mingles with other riders are completing the ninth annual Berry Architecture Wellness Ride in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association—Central Alberta Region (CMHA) and the Central Alberta Brain Injury Society (CABIS). (Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

Mental health is a tricky subject to navigate and few know the fight like Tyler Hamilton.

A former professional cyclist, Hamilton has long battled with depression himself and has seen it affect several members of his family.

He was in Red Deer Saturday riding alongside 32 other cyclists to take part in the ninth annual Berry Architecture Wellness Ride in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association—Central Alberta Region (CMHA) and the Central Alberta Brain Injury Society (CABIS).

From the loss of his grandmother to the disease and through his own struggles, the 46-year-old said the only way to push back is to talk about it.

“Mental Illness has been in my family, it’s affected me personally,” he said.

“Mom, sister and grandmother. I was diagnosed with depression in 2003 and really didn’t know a whole lot about it back then. Ever since then I realized how important it is to recognize it and deal with it.”

Together the cyclists raised more than $11,000 for the cause, something executive director with the CMHA Trish McAllister said is always great to see. Even more so, McAllister explained awareness of mental health issues needs to continue to grow in order to help end the stigma.

“When we look at breaking down some of the stigma around mental health, one of the ways we can do that is to start to encourage people to look at it as brain health,” McAllister said.

“It isn’t just mental health because there’s often a really negative stigma around that word. If we think of it from the overall perspective of brain health, there are so many things that go into it. Including concussions and brain injuries and mental health, how the chemicals in our brain are working and addiction.”

On the outside, Hamilton now seems like a picture perfect, happy-go-lucky character, but the demons still linger. It has been a long journey for a cyclist who in the 90s was one of the top ranked in the world.

“I was on anti-depressants for 10 years. I’m no longer on them but it helped me through a tough period in my life. I still get dark days every once in a while, but now I know how to deal with it,” Hamilton said.

“Sometimes you just need your quiet moments. I think it’s important to talk about it. A lot of people, especially men have a hard time talking about it. Some people think it’s a sign of weakness.”

It’s through individuals like Hamilton speaking out that has helped shape the conversation in a more positive way.

McAllister said with events like the ride, the barriers, especially in Central Alberta are being broken down slowly.

“I would say in the nine years we’ve been doing this, the awareness that comes from it and the people that get involved and what we put out there in the community is just as important as the funds that are raised,” she said.

While it is clear there is still a long way to go to help end the stigma towards mental health, Hamilton added he just hopes sharing his own story and being a part of charity events like the wellness ride will start to make a difference.

“Happy to support a great cause, it’s awesome. We still have a ways to go,” he said. “This is cool and we all know somebody that is suffering. It’s nothing to feel ashamed about.”

