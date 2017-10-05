WHL approves 68-game schedule for 2018-2019

For the last 40 years, the WHL regular season has been 72 games, but starting in the 2018-2019 season, that will change.

The WHL Board of Governors adopted a 68-game regular season schedule for next year, following in the footsteps of both the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey league, who both already do so. The reduction in games makes the schedule identical across the CHL.

According to a WHL press release the change will serve to provide balance, reduce travel and give players more time to focus on training and skill development.

“By reducing our WHL regular season schedule, I believe this further demonstrates our WHL Club commitment to providing our players with the best possible environment to develop, both as hockey players and student athletes,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in the release.

“The WHL takes great pride in being a world leader in player development and education opportunities, and we are fully committed to enhancing our player experience on an ongoing basis.”

More details on the schedule format will be released at a later date.



