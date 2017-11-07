Wilder, Ray, Okpalaugo named CFL top performers for final week of the season

Toronto running back James Wilder Jr., and quarterback Ricky Ray and Winnipeg defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo are the top performers for the final week of the CFL season.

Wilder ran for 136 rushing yards on 18 carries as the Argonauts clinched first place in the East Division with a 40-13 win at B.C. on Saturday.

It was the fourth game this year with over 100 rushing yards for Wilder, who also racked up 91 receiving yards on seven receptions and scored a touchdown.

Ray had 341 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 76.5-per-cent completion percentage in the Argos’ win.

Okpalaugo had six defensive tackles, 52 fumble return yards and three quarterback sacks as the Blue Bombers locked up second place in the West with 23-5 win over Calgary.