Will a Heisman longshot prevail for third straight season?

Preseason longshots the past two years have ended up winning the Heisman Trophy.

Last year, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson had 50-1 odds when practices started. Jackson quickly became the odds-on favourite though after his performance in the first three games where he accounted for 18 touchdowns, including 10 rushing, and became the youngest player to win the award.

Will this be the third straight season that a dark horse overtakes the field? If you are looking at possible longshots, here are two to keep in mind:

DERRIUS GUICE, RB, LSU

With Leonard Fournette in the NFL, Guice has the backfield to himself. The 5-foot-11, 218-pound junior still ended up leading the SEC in rushing yards (1,387) and touchdowns (15) despite splitting time with Fournette.

DERWIN JAMES, S, FLORIDA STATE

James missed most of last season due to a knee injury but has been touted as the best defensive player in college football. James (6-3, 211) will draw comparisons to former Michigan standout Jabrill Peppers, who was a Heisman finalist last year. James has been used as a rush end, linebacker and safety on defence, punt return and will see action on offence at wide receiver. He is trying to become the second defensive player to beat the odds.