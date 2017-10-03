Williams honoured for stellar debut start

TORONTO — Calgary running back Terry Williams, Toronto receiver DeVier Posey and Winnipeg defensive back Chris Randle are the CFL’s top performers for Week 15.

Williams had three touchdowns in his first CFL start to help the Stampeders to their tenth straight victory in a 59-11 rout over Montreal.

Replacing Jerome Messam at running back, Williams racked up 156 yards on 16 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Posey helped Toronto to their first win at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field with seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns as the Argonauts beat the Tiger-Cats 43-35 in overtime.

Posey secured the game-winning touchdown in the extra frame on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Ricky Ray.

Randle helped Winnipeg to a key 28-19 divisional win over Edmonton with five defensive tackles and a interception return touchdown. Randle’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a Mike Reilly pass and returned it 37 yards to cement Winnipeg’s eighth win in nine games.