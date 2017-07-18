Yankees get Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle from White Sox

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees made an early push for playoff run Tuesday night, acquiring infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The Yankees currently hold the second AL wild-card spot and are close to the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. As the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline nears, the last-place White Sox made their second big trade in a week — last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Along with Clippard, the White Sox got left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo. Chicago also said it would call up top prospect Yoan Moncada for Wednesday’s game against the Dodgers.

With the Yankees at Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon, it was not certain whether the new arrivals would make it in time for the game.

Frazier was a two-time All-Star with Cincinnati, but is in the midst of a down year. He could play first base, where the Yankees have struggled all season, or he could remain at third base and have Chase Headley shift across the diamond.

The 31-year-old Frazier, who’s from New Jersey, was pulled from the starting lineup shortly before Chicago hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. He spent the early part of the game in the dugout talking Robertson, a former closer with the Yankees.

Frazier is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. Last year, he set career highs with 40 homers and 98 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

The 32-year-old Robertson is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA, and has been successful on 13 of 14 save chances.

Robertson made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2008. The righty had 39 saves in 2014, then became a free agent and signed a four-year contract with the White Sox.

Robertson joins a bullpen that includes ace closer Aroldis Chapman and All-Star setup man Dellin Betances, who has struggled lately.

Kahnle, a 27-year-old righty, was 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 37 games, covering 36 innings. He’s struck out 60 and walked only seven.

Clippard was 1-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 40 games. The 32-year-old righty had hit a rough patch recently.

The 20-year-old Rutherford was hitting .281 with 30 RBIs and 25 stolen bases at Class A Charleston. He was a South Atlantic League All-Star this year after being a first-round draft pick.

Clarkin, a 22-year-old lefty, was 4-4 with a 2.61 ERA as a starter at Class Tampa. The 22-year-old Polo was hitting a combined .307 with 22 steals at Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton.

Moncada, a 22-year-old infielder, was acquired from the Red Sox for ace Chris Sale in the off-season and is hitting .282 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and 17 stolen bases at Triple-A Charlotte.

Boston spent $63 million — including a record $31.5 million bonus — to sign Moncada in 2015 after he left Cuba, and he was recently named the top prospect in the game by Baseball America.